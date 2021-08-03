PUBG announces $6 million prize pool for global championship

Players are pictured as they attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in Berlin, Germany, July 26, 2018. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: PUBG Mobile on Tuesday announced the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, which will kick off in November with a total prize pool of $6 million.

Plans for PMGC 2021 were announced after the conclusion of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021, which saw Valdus Esports and Alpha 7 Esports crowned champions of the East and West divisions, respectively.

"After four days of exhilarating matches which saw the best teams from across the globe go head-to-head for a $3 million charity pool, Alpha 7 Esports and ValdusEsports were crowned PMWI West and PMWI East champions respectively," read a statement by the organisers.



The four-day event, powered by Gamers Without Borders, featured a charity prize pool of $3 million.