Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting at nearby subway station

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

An aerial view of the Pentagon building.— AFP/File
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters.

Employees in the US Defense Department headquarters in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of several gunshots and possible injuries in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen yards (meters) from the building's main doors.

"The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area," the Pentagon's security force said in a tweeted statement.

The local news station WUSA showed a picture of heavy security and fire and rescue vehicles at the iconic five-sided building.

There was no immediate report of injuries.


