Three Turkish police officers, six Daesh militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown

Police officers stand near a house where Turkish security forces launched an operation believed to contain suspected Daesh militants, and where three Turkish police officers and militants were killed in a gunfight, according to authorities, in Yalova province, Turkey, December 29, 2025. — Reuters

All six militants were Turkish citizens, says minister.

Turkey arresteded 138 Daesh suspects last month.

108 addresses raided across Turkey early on Monday.



YALOVA: Three Turkish police officers and six Daesh militants were killed in a gunfight in northwest Turkey on Monday, the Interior Minister said, a week after more than 100 suspected Daesh members were detained for planning Christmas and New Year attacks.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said eight police and another security force member were wounded in a raid on a property in the town of Yalova, on the Sea of Marmara coast south of Istanbul. More than 100 addresses were raided nationwide early on Monday.

Turkey has stepped up operations against suspected Daesh militants this year, as the group returns to prominence globally.

The US carried out a strike against the militants in northwest Nigeria last week, while two gunmen who attacked a Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach this month appeared to be inspired by Daesh, Australian police have said.

On December 19, the US military launched large-scale strikes against dozens of Daesh targets in Syria in retaliation for an attack on American personnel.

Raid lated hours

Police raided the house in Yalova on the suspicion that militants were hiding there overnight. Sporadic gunfire was heard during the operation, which lasted nearly eight hours, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene.

Last week, Turkish police detained 115 suspected Daesh members they said were planning to carry out attacks on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country.

Yerlikaya told reporters that the militants killed in Monday's attack were all Turkish citizens, adding that five women and six children were brought out of the property alive.

In the last month, police arrested a total of 138 Daesh suspects and carried out simultaneous operations on Monday morning at 108 different addresses in 15 provinces, he added.

In a post on X, President Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences to the families of the police officers killed, and said Turkey's fight with "the bloody-handed villains who threaten the peace of our people and security of our state" will continue "both within our borders and beyond them."

Wave of Daesh attacks in 2015-17

Police had sealed off the road approaching the house in the early hours and smoke was visible rising from a nearby fire, while a police helicopter flew overhead.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office said last week that Daesh militants were planning attacks against non-Muslims in particular.

Almost a decade ago, the militant group was blamed for a series of attacks on civilian targets in Turkey, including gun attacks on an Istanbul nightclub and the city's main airport, killing dozens of people.

Turkey was a key transit point for foreign fighters, including those of Daesh, entering and leaving Syria during the war there.

Police have carried out regular operations against the group in subsequent years and there have been few attacks since the wave of violence between 2015-2017.