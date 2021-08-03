Partial lockdown imposed in AJK to control surge in coronavirus cases

 
MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday imposed a partial lockdown in order to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in the region. 

An official notification issued by the AJK government in the said regard stated that all the trade centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, and be able to function only till 8pm on the rest of the weekdays. Besides, all the dargahs within the region have been closed for the public, it added.

According to the notification, the dine-in service at restaurants will be restricted. However, takeaway, food delivery, and open-air dining will be allowed till 10pm.

In addition, indoor wedding ceremonies and public gatherings will be completely banned, while the number of guests in outdoor events will be limited to 400 after August 8, read the notification.

It further stated the orders pertaining to public and private offices in AJK, according to which only 50% of staff will be allowed in the offices. The same is the case with the means of public transportation, which will only operate on a 50% passenger capacity. 

Current COVID-19 situation

According to the data shared on the official website of the government of Pakistan for coronavirus statistics, the number of active cases was taken up to 25,034 after 143 new cases were reported during the last 24-hours, while the death toll stands at 633 with five recent deaths. 

