Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert

Prince Harry has suffered a "psychological blow" over losing his royal patronages as the Queen would soon hand his role to Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert.

The monarch is stripping the Duke of Sussex of his patronages of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL).

Mr Dampier, a royal commentator, claimed Meghan's husband will be crushed by losing the cherished patronage.



Kate - the Duchess of Cambridge - will reportedly take up the roles, which the commentator claimed shows how she is getting a greater role in the Firm.



The commentator claimed that Harry will not return to the UK, he also termed it a great loss for the Firm.



Prince Harry and Meghan took a step back as ‘senior’ royals last January and have since confirmed they won’t return as working royals.



Dampier insisted the upcoming move to hand the Duchess his rugby patronages shows a "changing of the guard" for the family.



He told The Sun Online: "The handing over of the rugby patronage brings home that Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is very much stepping up her royal duties and taking on more and more patronages and getting a higher profile.

"The Queen had left the door open but it's past the point of no return - I can't see Harry coming back to the UK, and so yes it's another blow, and another example of what he has given up for his new life, and what it's cost him. I think the Duke of Sussex will be upset and will be miss being England's rugby patron."