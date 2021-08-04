 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Diddy reacts to ex Jennifer Lopez's fiery romance with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Diddy said he does not have anything to say on the matter

American rapper Diddy spoke up about ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez reuniting with Ben Affleck after 17 years. 

Keeping his cool, Diddy said he does not have anything to say on the matter. 

“I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life,” the rapper told Vanity Fair in his new September cover story.

As for why he shared a throwback photo with the On the Floor singer, Diddy said there wasn’t any “trolling involved” and insisted “that’s just my friend.”

Ben and Jennifer were recently spotted vacationing in Italy, wherein they indulged in some massive PDA.

“Ben and Jen were at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez,” an insider shared about their outing together on July 24.

"A bottle of Cristal with sparklers arrived at their table! Jen was drinking champagne and wine. I didn’t see Ben drinking,” the source added of the sober actor. “They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!”

More From Entertainment:

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks
Simone Biles is in tears over Taylor Swift’s emotional tribute for her

Simone Biles is in tears over Taylor Swift’s emotional tribute for her
Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected in pornographic case

Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected in pornographic case
Meghan turns 40, receives love and a surprise gift from Prince Harry

Meghan turns 40, receives love and a surprise gift from Prince Harry
James Gunn opens up about directing DC film with Z-list villains, 'Suicide Squad'

James Gunn opens up about directing DC film with Z-list villains, 'Suicide Squad'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get emotional as they reunite in UK
Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'

Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'
Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert

Prince Harry suffers 'psychological blow' over losing his royal patronages, claims expert
BTS makes new record with Butter

BTS makes new record with Butter
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip
Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress

Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress
DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

Latest

view all