Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem asks nation to pray for his success in final round

pakistan
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
TOKYO: After qualifying for the final round in the javelin throw competition in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, star Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has requested the nation to pray for his success in the competition.

In a video message, Arshad Nadeem said that he qualified for the final round in the javelin throw competition by the grace of Almighty Allah. He thanked the nation for their prayers and support.

The Pakistani javelin thrower vowed that he will perform his best in the final round and hoped that he would succeed to get a medal for the country.

“I worked hard day and night for the mega event,” he said.

Arshad Nadeem will be seen in action in the final round on August 7.

Praising Arshad Nadeem, his coach, Fayyaz Bukhari, said that the recent achievement has increased his confidence. Bukhari said that he is confident that Arshad Nadeem will make a good throw in the final. He also thanked the nation for supporting Nadeem.

Meanwhile, Akram Sahi of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan made a telephone call to Arshad Nadeem and congratulated him over qualifying for the final round in the javelin throw competition.

Arshad Nadeem makes history

It was a morning Pakistan Athletics will remember for long as Arshad Nadeem created history when he qualified for the final of javelin throw competition in the Tokyo Olympics.

Arahad Nadeem is the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

He was placed in group B for the contest in which the athlete had to throw a minimum of 83.5m to directly qualify for the final. 

Only six athletes could do so, and Arshad was one of them while the rest of the six athletes advanced to the finals on basis of their respective farthest throw.

