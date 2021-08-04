WhatsApp rolls out 'View Once' photos, videos

The new "View Once" WhatsApp feature. — WhatsApp

Taking photos and recording videos of almost every fun, important, and the random moment has become common in the contemporary world, but not every memory should leave a digital print.

To provide users with a chance to share the moment with others and not leave a digital footprint, WhatsApp has rolled out "View Once" photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users greater control over their privacy.

For example, you might send a "View Once" photo of some new clothes you’re trying on at a store, a quick reaction to a moment in time, or something sensitive like a Wi-Fi password.

"As with all the personal messages you send on WhatsApp, 'View Once' media is protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot see them," the messaging app's blog said.

They will also be clearly marked with a new “one-time” icon.

After the media has been viewed, the message will appear as “opened” to avoid any confusion about what was happening in the chat at the time.

We’re rolling out the feature to everyone starting this week and are looking forward to feedback on this new way to send private and disappearing media, the messaging app said.

