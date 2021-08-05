Selena Gomez and her fans react to The Good Fight's 'tasteless' joke

Selena Gomez has strongly responded to a joke made about her on a show, saying 'I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants has become a thing.'



On a recent episode of the Paramount+ show 'The Good Fight', a reference to the pop star was made by the characters while discussing which topics comedians cannot talk about anymore due to cancel culture.

Nyambi Nyambi's character Jay Dipersia asked Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) and Jim (Ifadansi Rashad): "Is there anything we can’t do?". They responded as saying that by listing off necrophilia, autism and Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant as things that cannot be joked about.

The singer's fans started the trend "Respect Selena Gomez" shortly after the episode aired to defend the singer, who took to Twitter herself to voice her upset.

In response, Gomez took to Twitter and wrote: "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

In a second tweet, the 29-year-old pop icon thanked her fans for their support and encouraged her followers to register as organ donors: "My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor."



Selena Gomez, who has been very vocal and outspoken about her health struggles, underwent a kidney transplant operation in 2017 due to complications with her disease.