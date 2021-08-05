 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild by wearing same suit as Harry Styles

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild by wearing same suit as Harry Styles

Jennifer Aniston mesmerised fans with her stunning sense of style as she posed for a magazine's cover story in a stunning array of designer duds — but one particular suit quickly caught the eyes of superfans.

The Friends alum posed for InStyle’s September 2021 cover with array of designer duds from Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Chloé and more — but one particular patterned Gucci suit attracted massive reaction from fans.

Harry styles wore the same brown-and-tan suit to the 2021 Brit Awards in May, accessorizing with a matching bamboo-handled handbag as he accepted the award for Best British Single for “Watermelon Sugar.”

The eagle-eyed fans of the stars went wild over the double take on Twitter, with one person claiming that “Harry Styles walked so Jennifer Aniston could run.”

"Jennifer aniston and harry styles matching is the best thing i’ve ever seen,” another tweeted.

“Harry said Jennifer Aniston was his first celebrity crush so I bet he is loving this right now,” a third Twitter user pointed out, referencing Harry Styles’ 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck bought $1.2m pink diamond ring to propose Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck bought $1.2m pink diamond ring to propose Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle's 40th birthday challenge: Princess Eugenie, Adele, Hillary Clinton join Duchess

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday challenge: Princess Eugenie, Adele, Hillary Clinton join Duchess
Selena Gomez and her fans react to The Good Fight's 'tasteless' joke

Selena Gomez and her fans react to The Good Fight's 'tasteless' joke
Rihanna is officially a billionaire now

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’

Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s maternity claims bashed: ‘Can’t relate!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s maternity claims bashed: ‘Can’t relate!’
BTS’ Jimin addresses feelings of ‘isolation, emptiness’ amid height of fame

BTS’ Jimin addresses feelings of ‘isolation, emptiness’ amid height of fame
Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth
Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘word salad’ onslaught

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘word salad’ onslaught
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Latest

view all