Justin Bieber faces backlash for supporting country singer Morgan Wallen

Pop star Justin Bieber has apologized for his support to singer Morgan Wallen after receiving flak from fans and friends, saying he had no idea about racial slur scandal.



The Canadian singer initially lauded Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album before retracting his support from the musician.

On Wednesday, Bieber shared a photo of Wallen's album Dangerous: The Double Album on his Instagram Story, writing: "Love this album."

The 27-year-old pop star quickly received backlash for giving the album a shoutout, in light of Wallen's use of the N-word earlier this year.

After being aware of the fact, Hailey Bieber's sweetheart Justin deleted the original slide and issued an apology on his Instagram Story, writing that he was unaware of the controversy.

Justin Bieber penned: "I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination." Bieber added, "I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended."