Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy accused of mocking Queen Elizabeth in birthday video

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday with a light-hearted video and an appeal for people to mentor women trying to get back into the work force.

The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with “Bridesmaids” actress Melissa McCarthy for the tongue-in-cheek video to launch her “40x40” initiative.

Shortly after the video appeared on Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation's website, a royal biographer said Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney were mocking the Queen.

Commenting on the video, Angelia Levin said "Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer-like Megan used in her blog after 1st meeting with [the] queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves"

She added, "the mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She's got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all. We just have to wait for Harry's outpouring in his memoir."

