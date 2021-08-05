Jimin reacts to BTS’ ‘worrisome’ shift in language, concept

South Korean singer and songwriter Jimin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about BTS’ newest dive into new musical styles and concepts.

The singer got candid about it all during his recent interview with Weverse magazine.

There he highlighted the pros and cons of shifting musical genres and was quoted saying, “At first I was worried whether the feelings we were trying to convey in the songs would get across to people since we’d never tried songs in those styles before.”

“But after giving the performances a shot, we found out they’re really fun and easy for us to follow along to, too. So I thought it should be easy enough for people to approach these songs, thankfully.”

He concluded by saying, “I think I just followed my heart. Before, there’d be some kind of concept, and I wanted to show off something about myself in that context, but lately I’ve just been following my heart, following the feeling of conveying the feelings I want to share with others.”