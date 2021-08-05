 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Jimin reacts to BTS’ ‘worrisome’ shift in language, concept

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Jimin reacts to BTS’ ‘worrisome’ shift in language, concept
Jimin reacts to BTS’ ‘worrisome’ shift in language, concept

South Korean singer and songwriter Jimin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about BTS’ newest dive into new musical styles and concepts.

The singer got candid about it all during his recent interview with Weverse magazine.

There he highlighted the pros and cons of shifting musical genres and was quoted saying, “At first I was worried whether the feelings we were trying to convey in the songs would get across to people since we’d never tried songs in those styles before.”

“But after giving the performances a shot, we found out they’re really fun and easy for us to follow along to, too. So I thought it should be easy enough for people to approach these songs, thankfully.”

He concluded by saying, “I think I just followed my heart. Before, there’d be some kind of concept, and I wanted to show off something about myself in that context, but lately I’ve just been following my heart, following the feeling of conveying the feelings I want to share with others.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin details the exact moment fame started appearing ‘unreal’

BTS’ Jimin details the exact moment fame started appearing ‘unreal’
Daniel Radcliffe details characters he’d ‘love to bring to life’ in ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

Daniel Radcliffe details characters he’d ‘love to bring to life’ in ‘Harry Potter’ reboot
Samantha Markle blasts Meghan Markle’s ‘unhealthy obsession with Diana’

Samantha Markle blasts Meghan Markle’s ‘unhealthy obsession with Diana’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle debugging master plan to be America’s new royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle debugging master plan to be America’s new royal family
Shakira shares 'Don't Wait Up Behind-The-Scene-Interview'

Shakira shares 'Don't Wait Up Behind-The-Scene-Interview'
Eminem reaches 48.5 million subscribers on YouTube

Eminem reaches 48.5 million subscribers on YouTube
Sarah Ferguson analyzes Prince Andrew’s ‘ability’ to serve as grandfather

Sarah Ferguson analyzes Prince Andrew’s ‘ability’ to serve as grandfather
Sarah Ferguson branded ‘failed opportunist’ for losing royal family’s trust

Sarah Ferguson branded ‘failed opportunist’ for losing royal family’s trust
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘openly discuss’ boarding school plans with Prince George

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘openly discuss’ boarding school plans with Prince George
Duchess Camilla spills anti-aging secrets for staying ‘supple’

Duchess Camilla spills anti-aging secrets for staying ‘supple’
Experts analyze parallels within Prince Harry, King Edward VIII’s memoir

Experts analyze parallels within Prince Harry, King Edward VIII’s memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Megxit plans exposed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Megxit plans exposed: report

Latest

view all