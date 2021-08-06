 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

UNSC meets today to discuss Afghanistan crisis

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

The UN Headquarters in New York. File photo
The UN Headquarters in New York. File photo

  • UNSC to hold emergency session on Afghanistan conflict.
  • Afghan foreign minister had requested his Indian counterpart to convene a meeting of the UNSC.
  • A meeting on Afghanistan had not been scheduled during the month as per the Council’s Programme of Work for the month adopted on August 2.

NEW YORK: Amid increasing violence in Afghanistan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet today to discuss the crisis in the war-torn country.

The UNSC decided to review the situation at Afghanistan’s request.

A day earlier, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session” on Afghanistan.

“UN #SecurityCouncil will meet on Friday, August 6, under Indian Presidency to discuss and take stock of the situation in #Afghanistan," India’s Permanent Representative to UN and Security Council President for the month of August Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted late on August 4.

Related items

Atmar said the UN and the international community must play a greater role in stopping the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to Taliban violence and atrocities. 

“Appreciate the lead role of India as current UNSC President,” Atmar had tweeted after holding discussions with Jayshankar.

The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and Nato troops complete their pullout.

A meeting on Afghanistan had not been scheduled during the month as per the Council’s Programme of Work for the month adopted on August 2.

Briefing reporters at the UN Headquarters, Tirumurti had said he expects that “probably the Security Council will be looking at this aspect sooner rather than later” on Afghanistan in response to a question on the situation in Afghanistan and what the Security Council can do to prevent further escalation in the war-torn country.

More From World:

Top court in France greenlights Macron's COVID-19 health pass

Top court in France greenlights Macron's COVID-19 health pass
US urges Iran to resume negotiations 'soon'

US urges Iran to resume negotiations 'soon'
Bill Gates opens up about marriage with ex-wife Melinda in conversation with Anderson Cooper

Bill Gates opens up about marriage with ex-wife Melinda in conversation with Anderson Cooper
Protesters stage demonstrations outside Indian embassy in Brussels to mark August 5

Protesters stage demonstrations outside Indian embassy in Brussels to mark August 5
COVID-19 shot maintains high efficacy for 6 months after second dose: Moderna

COVID-19 shot maintains high efficacy for 6 months after second dose: Moderna
Nawaz Sharif's request for visa extension denied by British authorities

Nawaz Sharif's request for visa extension denied by British authorities
Indian govt warns states of festivals becoming 'super spreader' events, calls for local curbs

Indian govt warns states of festivals becoming 'super spreader' events, calls for local curbs
Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination: South African leaders

Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination: South African leaders
Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots

Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots
Sania Mirza depicts worries of being a young kid's mom in an Instagram post

Sania Mirza depicts worries of being a young kid's mom in an Instagram post
New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to take oath today

New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to take oath today
US rebuffs WHO call for moratorium on COVID-19 booster shots

US rebuffs WHO call for moratorium on COVID-19 booster shots

Latest

view all