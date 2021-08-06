 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Benazir Shah

Pakistan opens coronavirus vaccines to 16-18 year-olds who need to travel

By
Benazir Shah

Friday Aug 06, 2021

File photo
File photo

  • Children between 16-18 eligible for a jab if they have to travel overseas for education or other purposes, says Dr Faisal Sultan.
  • Those aged below 18 to follow same process of registering via SMS on 1166.
  • Pakistan has vaccinated only 10.3 % of its population to date.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expanded its coronavirus vaccinations to those under 18 years of age who have to travel out of the country, said the prime minister’s special assistant on health.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant on health and the senior-most health official in the country, told Geo.tv that children between the ages of 16 to 18 years are eligible to get a jab, if they have to go overseas for education or other reasons.

Children under 18 will have to follow the same process of registering via an SMS on the government helpline 1166, and wait for information about a health center.

Related items

Pakistan has, to date, fully immunized 7,239,268 people, which is 10.3 % of its target of vaccinating 70 million of the adult population.

The country's vaccination program, which kicked off in February, is otherwise open to all citizens over the age of 18 years.

While earlier there were reports of a slow response from people willing to be administered the jab, the campaign has recently picked up. On August 3, Dr Sultan tweeted that the vaccine drive is now eight times faster than what it was when the first 10 million doses were administered in the country.

Pakistan is ranked 31 globally in terms of countries impacted by the coronavirus, as per the Johns Hopkins tally and has to date 1,058,405 infections and 23,702 deaths.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh’s Saeed Ghani opposes Single National Curriculum

Sindh’s Saeed Ghani opposes Single National Curriculum
PAF fighter trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

PAF fighter trainer aircraft crashes near Attock
Hindu temple attack: CJP Gulzar orders police to arrest all culprits

Hindu temple attack: CJP Gulzar orders police to arrest all culprits
PIA dismisses 'baseless reports' of not providing mineral water on domestic flights

PIA dismisses 'baseless reports' of not providing mineral water on domestic flights
How does Karachi's new Administrator Murtaza Wahab plan on resolving city's issues?

How does Karachi's new Administrator Murtaza Wahab plan on resolving city's issues?
Pakistan nears 80,000 active coronavirus cases mark

Pakistan nears 80,000 active coronavirus cases mark
Did not complain about Biden not calling PM Imran Khan: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Did not complain about Biden not calling PM Imran Khan: NSA Moeed Yusuf
UK Home Office turns down Nawaz Sharif’s stay extension request but visa valid

UK Home Office turns down Nawaz Sharif’s stay extension request but visa valid
CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat

CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat
PM Imran Khan reviews national security with top brass

PM Imran Khan reviews national security with top brass
Justice Qazi Faez Isa tests negative for coronavirus: sources

Justice Qazi Faez Isa tests negative for coronavirus: sources
Sindh appoints Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

Sindh appoints Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

Latest

view all