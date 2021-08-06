 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'

Pop singer Brtiney Spears has got her first iPad and she couldn't be happier.

Spears, who has been struggling for freedom under conservatorship for 13 years, says it's 'groundbreaking' to have her own iPad for the first time.

“OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram account. “I am so excited.”

Spears told fans that while her sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, “have owned one” for a while, she never had an Apple tablet herself.


“This is just a groundbreaking day,” Spears continued. “I’ve always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited. Upward bound, yes!”

In the caption, Britney added, "My life does seem different with an iPad … I’ve never had one before !!!! Pssss I was proud of my new shoes at the end … I had to recreate the scene from Bridesmaids !!!!

