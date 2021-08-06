 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Names of famous people who have acted on Meghan Markle's plea revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Names of famous people who have acted on Meghan Markles plea revealed

Meghan Markle on Wednesday celebrated her 40th birthday. The Duchess of Sussex released a video with her friend and American actress Melissa McCarthy.

In the video posted on Prince Harry and Meghan's website, the Duchess launched 40x40 campaign, which encourages women to return to the workplace, and asks leaders to contribute 40 minutes of their time to mentor other women. As part of her birthday message, she asked her followers to share a readymade Instagram post featuring a poem publicising 40x40.

According to Daily Express, singer Adele, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Stella McCartney, and poet Amanda Gorman have all signed up to be a part of the initiative. While acting on Meghan's plea, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also shared the poem on Instagram and encouraged her followers to get involved in the project.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfil Princess Diana's desire by moving to US?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfil Princess Diana's desire by moving to US?
Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire

Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video
Jamie Spears rejects Britney Spears’ call for Jamie Spears’ ‘immediate dismissal’

Jamie Spears rejects Britney Spears’ call for Jamie Spears’ ‘immediate dismissal’
Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter has been ‘reaching out to dad for help’

Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter has been ‘reaching out to dad for help’
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon reveals she paid her own way through college

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon reveals she paid her own way through college
'South Park' creators sign latest streaming mega deal

'South Park' creators sign latest streaming mega deal
Chase Hudson drops new music video

Chase Hudson drops new music video

Orlando Bloom bashed for agreeing to ‘very cruel’ satire in ‘The Prince’

Orlando Bloom bashed for agreeing to ‘very cruel’ satire in ‘The Prince’
Eminem praises 'legendary' Nas

Eminem praises 'legendary' Nas
Britney Spears seeking to have Jamie Spears’ conservatorship removal expedited

Britney Spears seeking to have Jamie Spears’ conservatorship removal expedited
Fans do double take after seeing striking similarities in Kane West, North

Fans do double take after seeing striking similarities in Kane West, North

Latest

view all