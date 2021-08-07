Britney Spears’ conservator begs Jamie Spears to ‘stop attacking’

Britney Spears’ conservator Jodi Montgomery has issued a formal public plea to Jamie Spears, and begged him not to attack the singer or ‘misrepresent’ the phone call between them.

The statement was released by Jodi’s own attorney, Lauriann Wright.



According to People magazine it read, “Ms. Montgomery is saddened that her telephone call to Mr. Spears, made out of genuine concern for Ms. Spears, and intended to re-establish a working relationship with Mr. Spears towards Ms. Spears’ mental health and well-being, is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator.”

In conclusion it read, “We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only – the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”