Sunday Aug 08 2021
Jake Quickenden announces his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Church

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

British singer and reality TV star Jake Quickenden has announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Church.

The X Factor star, 32, took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans.

Sharing a loved-up photo with Sophie, Jake said “SHE SAID YES…. The love of my life the mother to my beautiful Leo and Freddie, I love you so much… this isn’t a drill it’s actually happening” followed by heart and engagement ring emoticons.

Sophie Church also turned to Instagram and announced her engagement, saying “I said YES to the love of my life & my future husband.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better step dad for Freddie & father for baby Leo. Thank you making this holiday so special!! I love you forever”.

Jake and Sophie are parents to son Freddie, who they welcomed in April 2021.

Sophie is also mother to her son Leo from a previous relationship.

