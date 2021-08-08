 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
Web Desk

Disney accused of ‘shameful’ statement against Scarlett Johansson

Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Disney is under fire for their ‘shameful’ and reactive statement against Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit.

The reaction to Disney’s statement has been addressed by the president of the Screen Actor’s Guild, Gabrielle.

According to CNBC she was quoted saying, “Actors must be compensated for their work according to their contracts.”

“Scarlett Johansson is shining a white-hot spotlight on the improper shifts in compensation that companies are attempting to slip by talent as distribution models change.”

For those unversed, Carteris’ organization represents over 160,000 actors, journalists and performers.

In the statement she also referenced the overtly “gendered tone” of Disney’s response and added, “Women are not ‘callous’ when they stand up and fight for fair pay – they are leaders and champions for economic justice.”

“Women have been victimized by pay inequity for decades, and they have been further victimized by comments like those in Disney’s press statements. These sorts of attacks have no place in our society and SAG-AFTRA will continue to defend our members from all forms of bias.”

