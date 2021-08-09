 
Monday Aug 09 2021
Ben Affleck tears himself away from Jennifer Lopez to spend time with kids

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Ben Affleck, who put on a loved-up display with his lovebird Jennifer Lopez while on holiday, managed to tear himself away from the singer to enjoy some moments with his children.

The 48-year-old actor was looking dashing in flannel shirt he stepped out with son Samuel in Los Angeles to run errands. The superstar also wore a pair of dark blue denim jeans and bright white trainers to complete the look.

Affleck looked younger than his age with a dark bushy beard during outing alongside son who sported comfortable green tracksuit bottoms and a T-shirt.

Ben Affleck shares son Samuel with with his actress ex Jennifer Garner, 49. They also share daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12.

