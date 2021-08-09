Dwayne Johnson dishes on ‘absolute chemistry’ with ‘Jungle Cruise’ co-stars

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson takes to social media and weighs in on the “absolute blast” he’s had with his co-stars over the years, especially on Jungle Cruise.

“I’ve had an absolute blast with my co-stars over the years — but nothing will ever compare to the [expletive] eating grin FUN we have.”



“Chemistry is such an abstract thing ~ and it’s so cool to see you guys notice our dynamic when you watch JUNGLE CRUISE. Cheers to always talkin’ [expletive] and ALWAYS laughing hard ~”

Check it out below:







