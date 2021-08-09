 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Take a look at Halsey's baby Ender's nursery

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Take a look at Halseys baby Enders nursery

Halsey is giving fans a glimpse into her life as a new parent.

The Without Me singer shared some photos of her three-week-old son Ender Ridley Aydin’s rainbow nursery.

The adorable nursery room was one filled with rainbow-themed paraphernalia ranging from a light-up rainbow, Ender’s name in cursive writing and colourful letters.

In the snaps, a range of photos from the singer's parenting experience were shared along with some adorable photos of the little one himself. 

"Well….this is what it look like," she captioned the post. 

She and her partner Alev Aydin welcomed their little bundle of joy on the 14th of July this year.

She took to Instagram to announce the news by a sharing a heart-touching monochrome photo of the new family. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Adele in talks for Las Vegas Residency: source

Adele in talks for Las Vegas Residency: source
Kit Harington admits battling suicidal thoughts: 'Felt like a shameful person'

Kit Harington admits battling suicidal thoughts: 'Felt like a shameful person'
Miley Cyrus reveals she created an 'alter ego' when starring in Disney show

Miley Cyrus reveals she created an 'alter ego' when starring in Disney show
Lucy Hale apologises to sister after choosing to remove matching tattoo

Lucy Hale apologises to sister after choosing to remove matching tattoo
Harry's PR team under pressure amid fears Duke 'is being seen as a joke'

Harry's PR team under pressure amid fears Duke 'is being seen as a joke'

Royal family members fear to be axed with Charles' ascension to the throne

Royal family members fear to be axed with Charles' ascension to the throne
R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges

R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges
Why Dwayne Johnson will not be part of this Hollywood trend

Why Dwayne Johnson will not be part of this Hollywood trend
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion tease on collaboration as single WAP turns 1

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion tease on collaboration as single WAP turns 1

Camila Cabello showers love on Shawn Mendes on his birthday

Camila Cabello showers love on Shawn Mendes on his birthday
Princess Eugenie shares unseen childhood photos with Princess Beatrice on her 33rd birthday

Princess Eugenie shares unseen childhood photos with Princess Beatrice on her 33rd birthday
Prince Harry to ask cousin Eugenie to help him with bombshell memoir

Prince Harry to ask cousin Eugenie to help him with bombshell memoir

Latest

view all