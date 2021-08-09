Take a look at Halsey's baby Ender's nursery

Halsey is giving fans a glimpse into her life as a new parent.

The Without Me singer shared some photos of her three-week-old son Ender Ridley Aydin’s rainbow nursery.

The adorable nursery room was one filled with rainbow-themed paraphernalia ranging from a light-up rainbow, Ender’s name in cursive writing and colourful letters.

In the snaps, a range of photos from the singer's parenting experience were shared along with some adorable photos of the little one himself.

"Well….this is what it look like," she captioned the post.

She and her partner Alev Aydin welcomed their little bundle of joy on the 14th of July this year.

She took to Instagram to announce the news by a sharing a heart-touching monochrome photo of the new family.

Take a look:







