Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will be honored a San Sebastian Film Festival award amid controversy surrounding allegations of abuse involving his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-actor is all set to receive San Sebastian Film Festival's top award, the organisers announced on Monday. 

He described as "one of contemporary cinema's most talented and versatile actors" by the festival, will receive the award on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Depp graced the festival last year to present Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan. He also attended in 1998 with his Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas director Terry Gilliam.

The honor comes amid Depp's ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. The Aquaman actress was granted a $7 million settlement in their divorce finalization in 2017.

