 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
AFP

Nine die at Russia Covid hospital after oxygen pipe rupture

By
AFP

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Nine die at Russia Covid hospital after oxygen pipe rupture

MOSCOW: Nine coronavirus patients died Monday in Russia's republic of North Ossetia after an oxygen pipe ruptured at a hospital in the capital Vladikavkaz, authorities said.

"Nine patients with coronavirus died due to the lack of oxygen at the Republic Clinical Hospital of Vladikavkaz," Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying.

They also quoted the republic's acting head Sergei Minyaylo as saying "there was a rupture of the oxygen pipe" and "the oxygen supply was interrupted".

The TASS news agency cited the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, as saying that a criminal case had been launched into the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements and result in deaths by negligence.

The health ministry said 71 patients were in intensive care at the time of the accident, including 13 supported by "mechanical ventilation".

All nine patients who died were on ventilators, it said.

Minyaylo said the lungs of the nine patients had already suffered "90 percent damage" before the pipeline ruptured and that it was too early to blame their deaths on the accident.

He said that the problem was "promptly detected and eliminated within 30 to 40 minutes" and the rest of the patients were transferred to "oxygen cylinders and backup oxygen sources".

He added that the North Ossetia republic in Russia's North Caucasus region has no problem supplying its hospitals with oxygen.

Russia has seen a number of accidents in its coronavirus hospitals lead to the deaths of patients during the pandemic.

In June, three people died in a fire at a hospital in the Russian city of Ryazan southeast of Moscow, with a faulty ventilator believed to be the cause of the blaze.

Several people also died in May last year in fires at hospitals in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, with faulty ventilators likewise believed to have sparked the blazes.

Russia is the world's fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases with nearly 6.5 million registered, according to an AFP tally.

With 165,650 deaths from the virus, Russia has the highest official Covid-19 toll in Europe -- even as authorities have been accused of downplaying the severity of the outbreak.

Under a broader definition for deaths linked to the coronavirus, statistics agency Rosstat said Russia had seen at least 290,000 fatalities as of the end of May.

More From Health:

US 'failing' on COVID-19: top health official

US 'failing' on COVID-19: top health official

Pakistan records minor drop in daily COVID-19 numbers

Pakistan records minor drop in daily COVID-19 numbers
Italians protest against new Covid pass

Italians protest against new Covid pass
Coronavirus: Early signs vaccinated people can transmit Delta variant, say England scientists

Coronavirus: Early signs vaccinated people can transmit Delta variant, say England scientists
US plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans, Fauci says

US plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans, Fauci says
Pakistan sees highest daily coronavirus deaths in fourth wave

Pakistan sees highest daily coronavirus deaths in fourth wave
Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid: study

Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid: study
White House says 50% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid

White House says 50% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid
Covid cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost

Covid cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost
Microsoft asks workers to get Covid jabs as Amazon delays reopening

Microsoft asks workers to get Covid jabs as Amazon delays reopening
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate goes over 9% for first time in nearly three months

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate goes over 9% for first time in nearly three months
WHO asks post-Covid syndrome sufferers to seek medical help

WHO asks post-Covid syndrome sufferers to seek medical help

Latest

view all