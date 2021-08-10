 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Web Desk

Royal solidarity may go out the window in Harry and Meghan's Palace war

Royal solidarity may go out the window in Harry and Meghans Palace war

Royal commentator Daniela Elser said 'royal solidarity could go out the window' if Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice sided with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their royal rift.

The royal expert suggested that the two female members of the Royal Family could back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their rift with the Palace.

Elser's comments come after reports that Harry could ask Eugenie for help with his memoir. The Princess is understood to remain close to Meghan and Harry, who quit royal duties last year for a new life in America. 

Elser, in her piece of writing for news.com.au, said: "For more than 18 months now, every other member of the house of Windsor has, publicly at least, stayed quiet in a marked display of unity in the face of this never-ending PR crisis."

She went on to share: "That calculus would be thrown out the window if even just Eugenie, let alone Beatrice too, switched sides and threw her weight behind the now California-based couple and their litany of royal grievances.

"Eugenie, in this scenario, would be the first one of the Queen‘s inner circle to defect and in doing so would add serious credence to the Sussexes’ claims", according to the expert.

A media outlet quoted an insider: “I could only imagine Eugenie talking or being approached as she is someone Harry is still in regular contact with.”

