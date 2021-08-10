 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Coronavirus death toll crosses 24,000 mark in Pakistan

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Coronavirus death toll crosses 24,000 mark in Pakistan

  • Death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan exceeds 24,000.
  • According to NCOC, positivity rate now stands at 7.84%.
  • In last 24 hours, 3,884 fresh infections detected, NCOC data shows.

ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours, 86 more people have died in Pakistan due to the ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, after which the death toll has crossed 24,000.

The National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) daily numbers showed that 49,506 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3,884 came back positive.

According to the NCOC, the positivity rate now stands at 7.84%.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has crossed 24,000 and reached 24,004 and the total number of cases has reached 1,075,504.

In addition to this, 2,669 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 967,073, while the number of active cases is 84,427.

Pakistan records minor drop in daily COVID-19 numbers

A day earlier, it was reported that Pakistan has been recording a slow decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers over the last few days.

According to NCOC's stats, the positivity rate, daily cases and deaths fell Monday. There is a small downward trend in daily numbers, however, active cases continue to increase with the latest figure recorded at 84,427 cases.

Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't declined significantly, however, Sindh lifted its lockdown Monday. Revised COVID-19 restrictions, which will last till August 31, have been announced by the Sindh government. 

