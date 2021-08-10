 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
AFP

Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer

By
AFP

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

The public will still have a chance to see a new version of West Side Story in the cinema in December
The public will still have a chance to see a new version of West Side Story in the cinema in December

The re-imagined version of the popular musical West Side Story will not reopen on Broadway, its producer said Monday, an indirect victim of the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on New York's theater industry.

The revived production opened in February last year but was forced to shutter just one month later as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the city.

"It is with great regret that we are announcing today that the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story will not reopen," producer Kate Horton said in a statement.

"For a variety of reasons, reopening is not a practical proposition," she added, thanking the "brilliant, creative artists" in the production who brought the story "to life at the Broadway Theatre, even for so brief a time."

Directed by Belgian Ivo van Hove, who gave the 1957 musical an unprecedented makeover, with a more diverse cast and dealing with current themes such as police violence and rape.

The pandemic was not the show's only obstacle: its original producer, Scott Rudin, stepped aside for Horton to take the job following allegations of workplace harassment.

And one of the main actors, Amar Ramasar, was embroiled in allegations of inappropriate behavior dating back to his years in the New York Ballet Troupe.

Theaters on Broadway, which are set to reopen in September, have announced that they will require the audience and all production members to be vaccinated.

The public will still have a chance to see a new version of West Side Story in the cinema in December, directed by Steven Spielberg.

More From Entertainment:

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him
Princess Beatrice receives heartfelt note from Edoardo: ‘I love you with all my heart’

Princess Beatrice receives heartfelt note from Edoardo: ‘I love you with all my heart’

Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic
Melissa McCarthy opens up about working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Melissa McCarthy opens up about working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Stranger Things' producer offers 'antidote' to misery with blockbuster 'Free Guy'

'Stranger Things' producer offers 'antidote' to misery with blockbuster 'Free Guy'
Royal solidarity may go out the window in Harry and Meghan's Palace war

Royal solidarity may go out the window in Harry and Meghan's Palace war
Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of rapping her at 17

Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of rapping her at 17
Prince Andrew sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre over sexual abuse

Prince Andrew sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre over sexual abuse
Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghan's 40th birthday video

Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghan's 40th birthday video
Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event

Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event
Billie Eilish delights fans as she adds another extra date to her 2022 UK tour

Billie Eilish delights fans as she adds another extra date to her 2022 UK tour

Latest

view all