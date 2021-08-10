Dubai revises travel guidelines for Pakistan, India, other countries

Travellers must seek permission from Dubai authorities before entering the city.

Terms of negative reports for a PCR test and Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test remain in place.



The new travel guidelines will be applicable to passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India.

DUBAI: The Dubai International Airport authorities on Tuesday issued a new set of regulations for entrance into the city.

As per the new rules, only those individuals possessing a Golden Visa will be allowed to enter the city, while all other travellers must seek permission from the Dubai authorities to be granted entrance.

Besides, the terms of presenting a negative report for a PCR test done 48 hours before the flight and a negative report for the Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test done four hours before the flight remain in place.



The aforementioned travel guidelines will be applicable to passengers flying to Dubai from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India.

Showing vaccination certificates before entering the city is mandatory for travellers from all the aforementioned countries, except for Pakistan.

Last month, the Emirates had extended its flight suspension order for Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 28 in line with the UAE government’s directives, the airline said in its advisory.



However, the UAE once again made a change in its policy for Pakistani travellers, allowing them to travel to Dubai but with the reports of a rapid PCR test done four hours before travelling as a must. Due to the absence of testing facilities at the airports, however, thousands of travellers wishing to return to the UAE became stranded.



Dubai, a business and tourism hub, is the most populous of the UAE's seven emirates. Throughout the pandemic, the UAE's seven emirates have set some of their own COVID-19 policies.

