 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp Web to get drawing tools in new update

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

The logo of WhatsApp. — Wikipedia/File
The logo of WhatsApp. — Wikipedia/File

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is releasing a new update for the web clients — bringing the version up to 2.2130.7 — WABetainfo reported.

"After releasing new features like view once and the new archive, WhatsApp is now rolling out another useful option to edit pictures from WhatsApp Web," it said.

How will you know that you have it?

If your web client has it, then you will see new options — add emojis, stickers, text, and more — before you send an image to a contact.

The new feature. — WABetainfo
The new feature. — WABetainfo

The feature will be released today, however, if a user does not get it, they "don't need to worry" as activations will follow soon.

"Just be sure to be on the latest update on WhatsApp Web/Desktop and iOS/Android," it added.

More From Sci-Tech:

Advertising in print news media more useful than Facebook, YouTube: research

Advertising in print news media more useful than Facebook, YouTube: research
IHC asks PTA to review TikTok ban

IHC asks PTA to review TikTok ban
WhatsApp update brings new emojis

WhatsApp update brings new emojis
Apple's new bid against child abuse sparks old debate on govt surveillance

Apple's new bid against child abuse sparks old debate on govt surveillance

Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet

Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet

Apple ramps up effort to stem child sexual abuse

Apple ramps up effort to stem child sexual abuse
WhatsApp rolls out 'View Once' photos, videos

WhatsApp rolls out 'View Once' photos, videos
PUBG announces $6 million prize pool for global championship

PUBG announces $6 million prize pool for global championship
Twitter partners with Reuters and AP to quash misinformation

Twitter partners with Reuters and AP to quash misinformation
Scientists discover fossil of largest land mammal to ever inhabit the Earth

Scientists discover fossil of largest land mammal to ever inhabit the Earth
Google research highlights digital revolution overtaking Pakistan

Google research highlights digital revolution overtaking Pakistan
Online startup Hello Divorce raises $2 million so US couples can part ways quickly, more affordably

Online startup Hello Divorce raises $2 million so US couples can part ways quickly, more affordably

Latest

view all