WhatsApp Web to get drawing tools in new update

The logo of WhatsApp. — Wikipedia/File

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is releasing a new update for the web clients — bringing the version up to 2.2130.7 — WABetainfo reported.



"After releasing new features like view once and the new archive, WhatsApp is now rolling out another useful option to edit pictures from WhatsApp Web," it said.

How will you know that you have it?

If your web client has it, then you will see new options — add emojis, stickers, text, and more — before you send an image to a contact.

The new feature. — WABetainfo

The feature will be released today, however, if a user does not get it, they "don't need to worry" as activations will follow soon.

"Just be sure to be on the latest update on WhatsApp Web/Desktop and iOS/Android," it added.