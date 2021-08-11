 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Kim Kardashian discusses parenting highs and lows

American reality television star Kim Kardashian West shed light on her parenting style and related strengths and weaknesses.

"When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want," said the 40-year-old reality TV star, while talking to Parents magazine for its September 2021 issue.

"I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting."

Kim Kardashian said she usually does not lose her calm while dealing with her kids who keep on running around the house. "I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around," she pinpointed.

Kim Kardashian shares her four kids — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — with ex Kanye West.

The beauty mogul said she is working on and improving her parenting style as she said "being stricter and saying no" to them is on her list of things to work on. "They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé and Rob," she said.

"There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did."

Shedding light on the flip side of having four children, she said, "Keeping their rooms neat and organized, especially their closets [is the hardest part]."

