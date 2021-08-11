Victoria Beckham 'worried' about being dragged in Meghan and Harry's feud with royal family

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham is the latest celebrity to be caught in the fallout of the royal family's tensions.

The 47-year-old fashionista is reportedly set to make a difficult decision over her son Brooklyn's wedding guest list, divided between her loyalties to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family.

David Beckham is hosting a lavish ceremony in honour of her son and his fiancee Nicola Peltz ahead of their summer wedding.



The fashion designer and mum of four is "a bit concerned" about inviting both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the party.



"Whoever they don't invite, it will look like a snub and she's worried that if she invites both, it will create conflict for her and David given they want to remain on good terms with both couples," experts added.



Victoria Beckham has previously shown her alliance to the Duchess of Sussex, admiring Meghan's approach to kindness.

