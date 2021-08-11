Enjoy new 'Friends Are Family' stickers on WhatsApp

Stickers are the new language well understood, loved and binge-used by social media users across all platforms, as they form one of the most creative ways to communicate.



People use stickers to non-verbally communicate their feelings or situations or share humour.

Capitalising on the popularity of the stickers in the young generation, every other day new stickers-packs are released. Facebook-owned WhatsApp also puts in a lot of effort to launch some new and intriguing ones from time to time.

A new sticker pack called 'Friends Are Family' has been released and can be downloaded for free. The Twitter handle releasing updates about WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, captioned the stickers pack image: "'Friends Are Family' is available now as new WhatsApp sticker pack, on WhatsApp for iOS and Android."

Mexican graphic artist WOAO has produced the recently launched sticker pack. The WABetaInfo-shared image says: "A good friend can make a problem disappear or turn a good time into a great one! So, here's a pack for you and the 'family you choose' - your besties!"

The 'Friends Are Family' stickers have been themed around love, memories, happiness, sadness, anger and celebration. Mexican artist WOAO has a name for drawing multicoloured 3D images with striking features.

He sparingly dabbles with select colours, including red, purple, pink and lilac. With a few colours from his palette, he paints his characters with exaggerated features and disproportionate body parts. His graphic style is remotely reminiscent of 'The Escape from the Chickens'.

The sticker pack is free and available for download on iOS, Android and desktops, regardless of what version of WhatsApp you are using. After you download them, you may update the app to avoid bugs and other glitches.