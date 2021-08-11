Halle Berry said she felt 'the curse' after her historic 2002 Oscar win

Halle Berry said “it was surprising” that she was not approached for more movie roles after the win

Halle Berry said she felt she was cursed after bagging a major victory at the 2002 Oscar show.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Berry reveals “it was surprising” that she was not approached for more movie roles immediately after her historic Oscar win for her role in Lee Daniels’ Monster’s Ball.

“When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.’ It did fundamentally change me, but it did not change my place in the business overnight," she said.

"I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way,” Berry added said in an interview for the magazine’s September cover.

Berry became the first Black woman ever to win the Best Lead Actress at the Academy Awards with her appearance in the Monster's Ball.

She appeared in a series of flops after the win, including 2004’s Catwoman, which earned her four Razzie Awards.