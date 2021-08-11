 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson meet the Queen a day after rape lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were spotted entering the Balmoral Castle in Scotland to meet with Queen Elizabeth II.

This came just a day after the Duke of York was sued by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly sexually abusing her while she was a minor.

The photos that were published by the Mail Online showed the disgraced royal driving a Range Rover to the monarch’s Scottish estate, with Fergie seated at the back.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit on Monday, accusing Andrew of raping her thrice between 1999 and 2002. The duke has denied the accusations.

"Today my attorney filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him,” she said in a statement shared with People.

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice,” she added.

Meanwhile, the children’s author had recently broken her silence about her ex-husband’s sexual abuse scandal and his involvement with convicted late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

She told People: "Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters we are together. I believe he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to [Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie]."


More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin faces backlash for defending Andrew Cuomo amid harassment scandal

Alec Baldwin faces backlash for defending Andrew Cuomo amid harassment scandal

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get cosy during PDA-filled outing in LA

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get cosy during PDA-filled outing in LA

Nick Cannon weighs in on DaBaby's homophobic remarks

Nick Cannon weighs in on DaBaby's homophobic remarks

Britney Spears says the world knows only half of her conservatorship drama

Britney Spears says the world knows only half of her conservatorship drama
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer reportedly dating after 'Friends' reunion episode

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer reportedly dating after 'Friends' reunion episode
Halle Berry said she felt 'the curse' after her historic 2002 Oscar win

Halle Berry said she felt 'the curse' after her historic 2002 Oscar win

COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors

COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors
Michael Caine to be honoured with top prize at Czech film festival

Michael Caine to be honoured with top prize at Czech film festival

Almodovar's new film poster sparks controversy after Instagram takes it down

Almodovar's new film poster sparks controversy after Instagram takes it down
Victoria Beckham 'worried' about being dragged in Meghan and Harry's feud with royal family

Victoria Beckham 'worried' about being dragged in Meghan and Harry's feud with royal family
Princess Eugenie may throw support behind Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all memoir

Princess Eugenie may throw support behind Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all memoir
Kendall Jenner makes Kylie cry on her birthday by sharing heartwarming throwback snaps

Kendall Jenner makes Kylie cry on her birthday by sharing heartwarming throwback snaps

Latest

view all