Chrissy Teigen unveils special sauce she curated with condiment brand

Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Chrissy Teigen's love for food is no secret and in fact her latest collaboration involves a certain food item.

The Cravings author revealed that she launched a limited edition honey mustard fry sauce with a condiment brand called Sir Kensington’s.

In a video on Instagram, she celebrated the new venture by making some fries from scratch which she enjoyed with her sauce.

In the caption she revealed how the sauce was created to accompany her favourite food french fries and added the she even created a documentary on the salty snack.

"Fried potatoes are a sensation. Insanely tasty and wildly comforting, they're appreciated by people everywhere," she said in a statement.

"But french fries are nothing without sauce and I've long had an ambition to create the perfect dip. Hearty, sweet, spicy and satisfying, we've created something that in my mind, checks all the boxes and is crying out for a salty french fry to pair up with."

Take a look:



