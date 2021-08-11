 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Christina Ricci is pregnant with second baby

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Christina Ricci is all set to welcome another member into her family of three.

The Casper star shared the good news with her fans on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a photo of an ultrasound image.

 "Life keeps getting better," she captioned alongside the photo.

The actor's boyfriend, hairstylist Mark Hampton, also posted the same image on his Instagram handle. 

"Life Keeps getting better!!! " he also captioned his announcement.

Friends and fans of the couple were quick to congratulate the lovebirds on the good news.  

Kat Dennings wrote, "Oh my god!!!" while Helena Christensen said, "Wonderful."

