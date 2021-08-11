'Queen Elizabeth will be cautious in her response to allegations against Prince Andrew'

Royal commentator Angela Levin on Tuesday said that Queen Elizabeth will be very cautious in her response to the sexual allegations against Prince Andrew.

"This will be hanging over like a dark cloud," she said while talking to Sky News.

Prince Andrew, who has denied the allegations, is said to have met his mother Queen Elizabeth at Balomoral where the monarch has taken residence.

The Duke of York was sued by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly sexually abusing her while she was a minor.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit on Monday, accusing Andrew of raping her thrice between 1999 and 2002. The duke has denied the accusations.

"Today my attorney filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him,” she said in a statement shared with People.