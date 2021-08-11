 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Web Desk

Jason Momoa does not want his kids to pursue acting

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

The 'Aquaman' star talked about the pressure that comes with being an actor

Jason Momoa said he does not like the idea of his kids joining the film industry and becoming actors. 

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Aquaman star said he wants to keep his children away from the profession. 

"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan," Momoa said of his two kids, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, who he shares with his wife, actress Lisa Bonet. "I don't want them to."

"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," he added. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

Talking about the pressure that comes with being an actor, the 42-year-old continued, "If they [really] want to, maybe," he said. "But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."

Talking about his own future plans regarding his career, Momoa said he has been working hard to branch out from simply acting and is taking on other creative roles behind the camera to feel satisfied.

"I've been directing for a while now, so it's been a passion," he said. "I love to see the full project, not just be in the one piece of it. But it's nice also to just do the actor stuff. I'm happy I can do both."

