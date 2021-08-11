Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin hiring producers for Netflix deal

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially started their hiring spree for TV producers in line with their Netflix deal.

The report has been announced by sources close to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per the findings, the Sussex’s have settled on hiring Nishika Kumble for their scripted TV programs alongside the streaming giant. She will serve as the couple’s Head of Scripted TV.

For those unversed with Ms. Kumble’s work, she previously worked as the VP for development and productions in Hollywood star Rashida Jones' Le Train Train Productions.

This news comes nearly a year after Meghan and Harry announced their ’hopeful and inspiring’ Netflix deal worth over $150 million.

The outlet also reports that Ms. Kumble will “work closely” with Netflix to “create and develop new scripted fare from diverse voices that informs, elevates and inspires.”

This new hire was unveiled to the public just days after the couple announced their plans to work alongside Producer Browning as well.

He will serve to head Archewell’s work with Netflix and Spotify, and during his interview with Forbes he admitted, “From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity.”

