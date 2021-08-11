 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’
Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’

Lyricist and singer Beyoncé recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the added pressure of being a black artist in Hollywood.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid over it all during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

There she was quoted saying, “I felt as a young Black woman that I couldn’t mess up. I felt the pressure from the outside and their eyes watching for me to trip or fail. I couldn’t let my family down after all the sacrifices they made for me and the girls.”

“That meant I was the most careful, professional teenager and I grew up fast. I wanted to break all of the stereotypes of the Black superstar, whether falling victim to drugs or alcohol or the absurd misconception that Black women were angry.”

Before concluding the star also went on to say, “I knew I was given this amazing opportunity and felt like I had one shot. I refused to mess it up, but I had to give up a lot.”

More From Entertainment:

To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response

To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response
Prince Charles, Diana cake sells for $2,558

Prince Charles, Diana cake sells for $2,558
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin hiring producers for Netflix deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin hiring producers for Netflix deal
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Idris Elba to voice Knuckles

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Idris Elba to voice Knuckles
Obamas snub Meghan and Harry because of constant digs at monarchy?

Obamas snub Meghan and Harry because of constant digs at monarchy?

It would be very ill-advised for Prince Andrew to ignore judicial process: Virginia Giuffre's attorney

It would be very ill-advised for Prince Andrew to ignore judicial process: Virginia Giuffre's attorney

Jason Momoa does not want his kids to pursue acting

Jason Momoa does not want his kids to pursue acting

Nicole Kidman speaks up about parenting struggles with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman speaks up about parenting struggles with husband Keith Urban

'Queen Elizabeth will be cautious in her response to allegations against Prince Andrew'

'Queen Elizabeth will be cautious in her response to allegations against Prince Andrew'

How Kourtney Kardashian got a cameo in Addison Rae's debut movie

How Kourtney Kardashian got a cameo in Addison Rae's debut movie
Cardi B disagrees with celebs who don't shower regularly: 'It’s giving itchy'

Cardi B disagrees with celebs who don't shower regularly: 'It’s giving itchy'
Eminem's ex-wife Kimberley Scott rushed to hospital after reported suicide attempt

Eminem's ex-wife Kimberley Scott rushed to hospital after reported suicide attempt

Latest

view all