entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Kate Middleton may join Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 projects: experts

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Experts worry Kate Middleton may end up joining Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project despite being warned on multiple occasions.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Mikhaila Friel and during her interview with Us Weekly she was quoted saying, “I don’t think it was an intentional move.”

“There might be a reason she couldn’t have officially put her name down, but that being said, I don’t think that means that we won’t see her involved in some capacity.”

“Prince Harry‘s cousin Princess Eugenie she actually posted on her Instagram that she was supporting the initiative.”

“And her name wasn’t mentioned in the original press release, so it could be that Kate turns around and shows support in her own way down the line.”

“I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce.”

“With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well.”

