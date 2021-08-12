Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why

Hundreds of A-listers have flocked to Barack Obama’s star-studded 60th birthday extravaganza, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere to be seen at former US president's party.



Obama's birthday bash certainly wasn't what you would call a small soirée. The celebrations took place at his US$15 million holiday home in Martha's Vineyard on Saturday.



With an estimated attendance of 300 to 400 people, including the likes of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, CBS This Morning host Gayle King, George Clooney and Jay-Z and Beyoncé, you could understand why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might feel like their invitation got lost in the mail.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who enjoys long-standing and close relationship with the former president, were not invited to celebrate with the Obamas. Which has many wondering why.

A royal expert says there’s a very good reason Harry and Meghan weren’t invited to the biggest A-list party of the year.



Royal expert and author Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Biography of a Prince, believes the snub was an orchestrated move from the Obama's to distance themselves from the controversial royals.



"I'm sure that if they say we can only deal with one brother and his wife — you cannot have both because they are so far apart now — they will go towards William," said Angela, speaking to the Sun. "The Obamas clearly always regarded Harry highly, but I am sure they can see through Meghan.



Royal expert Phil Dampier said it is “significant” the couple were not seen at Barack’s swanky event, alongside attendees Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Tom Hanks and George Clooney, particularly with rumours Meghan wants to run for President."



Harry's wife is said to have stated that prior family commitments would prevent her from attending, which is understandable with a two-month-old baby at home, but the truth seems to be that she was not invited. A theory that Levin's royal sources confirm.



The royal author suggested that the Obamas seem to want to appear “neutral” following the fallout from Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.