 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kashmir Premier League has turned into ‘global premier league’: Taimoor Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Kashmir Premier League has turned into ‘global premier league’: Taimoor Khan
  • Kashmir Premier League’s Director Cricket Operations Taimoor Khan claims the league has become a "global premier league".
  • Kamran Akmal says KPL is being regarded as an international league. 
  • He hopes central contract players will also join KPL in coming days.

MUZAFFARABAD: After breaking viewership records on digital media, Kashmir Premier League’s (KPL) Director Cricket Operations Taimoor Khan has said that the league has now become a “global premier league”.

Talking to Geo News in Muzaffarabad, Taimoor Khan admitted that they had made some mistakes when it comes to hosting the event but vowed to bring more improvements to the KPL.

Hailing the cricket league, Kotli Lions’ skipper Kamran Akmal said that such a big event was essential to boost local talent in Kashmir. He maintained that the KPL is being recognised as an international league and hoped that players who have been offered central contracts will also join the KPL in the coming days.

KPL receives nationwide acclaim 

The SRG Kashmir Premier League has received nationwide acclaim since its launch earlier this month, both locally and internationally.

With over 5.6 Million live views generated within the first day, it has successfully become Pakistan's most-viewed live sports event launch on Digital, The News reported. 

Within the first 5 matches, the league successfully bagged 15 million views in three days, with Rawalakot Hawks (spearheaded by Shahid Afridi) and Mirpur Royals (headed by Shoaib Malik) taking the spotlight as the most-watched opening match for any tournament on digital media in Pakistan.

Related items

Zohaib Hisam, (CDO Blitz Group, broadcast partners KPL) commented, "This is really an unexpected turn of events - the general air among the media/advertising nexus regarding the event was mixed, but it is really refreshing to see that the nation is behind this league, all guns blazing. Though MNC's have shown scepticism regarding participation in the tournament at first, heads are turning," he said. 

More From Pakistan:

Doctors stop Nawaz Sharif from travelling, say medical report submitted to LHC

Doctors stop Nawaz Sharif from travelling, say medical report submitted to LHC
Talks on resumption of work on Dasu power project remain inconclusive

Talks on resumption of work on Dasu power project remain inconclusive
Taliban said they will not negotiate till Ashraf Ghani is president: PM Imran Khan

Taliban said they will not negotiate till Ashraf Ghani is president: PM Imran Khan
Five people die of suffocation after Karachi house catches fire

Five people die of suffocation after Karachi house catches fire
Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan reopens to worshippers after renovation

Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan reopens to worshippers after renovation
Pakistan, Iraq agree to establish political consultation mechanism

Pakistan, Iraq agree to establish political consultation mechanism
Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar set to marry Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter in London

Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar set to marry Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter in London
Afghan, Indian social media accounts being used to repeatedly malign Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

Afghan, Indian social media accounts being used to repeatedly malign Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf
Scapegoating must be avoided; stakeholders should play their role for peace in Afghanistan: COAS

Scapegoating must be avoided; stakeholders should play their role for peace in Afghanistan: COAS
All Pakistan Newspapers Society rejects proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority

All Pakistan Newspapers Society rejects proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority
'Imran Khan will complete his term', Sheikh Rasheed tells Opposition

'Imran Khan will complete his term', Sheikh Rasheed tells Opposition

PPP MNA says mouse bit her in her sleep at Parliament Lodges

PPP MNA says mouse bit her in her sleep at Parliament Lodges

Latest

view all