Kashmir Premier League has turned into ‘global premier league’: Taimoor Khan

Talking to Geo News in Muzaffarabad, Taimoor Khan admitted that they had made some mistakes when it comes to hosting the event but vowed to bring more improvements to the KPL.

Hailing the cricket league, Kotli Lions’ skipper Kamran Akmal said that such a big event was essential to boost local talent in Kashmir. He maintained that the KPL is being recognised as an international league and hoped that players who have been offered central contracts will also join the KPL in the coming days.

KPL receives nationwide acclaim

The SRG Kashmir Premier League has received nationwide acclaim since its launch earlier this month, both locally and internationally.

With over 5.6 Million live views generated within the first day, it has successfully become Pakistan's most-viewed live sports event launch on Digital, The News reported.

Within the first 5 matches, the league successfully bagged 15 million views in three days, with Rawalakot Hawks (spearheaded by Shahid Afridi) and Mirpur Royals (headed by Shoaib Malik) taking the spotlight as the most-watched opening match for any tournament on digital media in Pakistan.

Zohaib Hisam, (CDO Blitz Group, broadcast partners KPL) commented, "This is really an unexpected turn of events - the general air among the media/advertising nexus regarding the event was mixed, but it is really refreshing to see that the nation is behind this league, all guns blazing. Though MNC's have shown scepticism regarding participation in the tournament at first, heads are turning," he said.