Independence day: Pillion riding to be banned on August 13, 14

Traffic police staff issuing challan to people riding bikes without a helmet at Zainab Market in Karachi February 04, 2021. — PPI/File

Rallies, gatherings might be targetted by hostile agencies, say Rangers.

Senior citizens, journalists, children, women exempted.

SHOs to take action against violators under section 144.

The Sindh government on Wednesday banned pillion riding for two days — August 13 and 14 — to avoid any untoward incident during the independence day celebrations, a notification said.

In the notification, the Sindh government announced that Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) have revealed that hostile intelligence agencies might target the rallies and gatherings — which are expected to be arranged across the province.

Women, senior citizens, journalists, persons with disabilities, children under the age of 12, law enforcement personnel, private security guards, and essential service personnel are exempted, the notification said.

Station house officers (SHOs) have been empowered to take action against people violating the order under section 144, the home department's notification added.

Pillion riding in Karachi banned on Ashura



Later during the month, a ban on pillion riding will also be imposed in Karachi on the occasion of Ashura — Muharram 8, 9, and 10.

“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s notification of even number dated, 28-7-2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram 1443 A.H, 2021," the home department's notification issued last week had said.