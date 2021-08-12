 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

The CW’s Powerpuff Girls reboot has hit a bump on the road to its journey to television screens.

People confirmed that Chloe Bennet was forced to leave her role as Blossom in the live-action series update due to scheduling issues.

The show was originally set to premiere in the fall but it was announced in May that production was pushed back to redo the pilot causing Chloe to walk away from the role even though Warner Bros. were willing to extend her contract.

Casting for the role is set to begin in the fall.

Chairman and CEO of The CW Mark Peodowitz earlier told TVLine in May that the pilot was "just a miss".

"Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn't feel as rooted in reality as it might have. But again, you learn things when you test things out," Mark said. 

"And in this case, we felt like, 'Let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board.'"

