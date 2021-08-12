 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Prince Andrew ‘not above the law’: report

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Police officials have released a statement in response to the recent outpour of allegations against Prince Andrew.

This claim has been brought forward by the commissioner of London’s Metropolitan police, Dame Cressida Dick.

In her interview with LBC she was quoted saying, “It's been reviewed twice before, we've worked closely with the CPS, we are of course open to working with authorities from overseas.”

“We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything - within the law, obviously - and as a result of what's going on I've asked my team to have another look at the material. No one is above the law.”

Many experts also speculated upon alternative possibilities and admitted that even if the Duke of York escapes the judicial system, he would forever stay branded as a convicted pedophile and incur “reputational damage.”

