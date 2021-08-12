 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

'Nazia Hassan said she was treated badly by husband, wanted divorce'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Zohaib Hassan, the brother of the late, beloved Pakistani pop singer Nazia Hassan, on Thursday said that in a statement recorded under oath in London, Nazia said that her husband had "fed her something" and treated her badly.

Talking to Geo News, Zohaib said that a handwritten statement, attested by the Pakistan High Commission in London, Nazia had clearly written that she wanted a divorce. 

Speaking of his interview with Samaa TV, Zohaib clarified that he had not in anyway accused Nazia's ex-husband of anything. "I did not level any allegations. These are things Nazia wrote herself," he said.

Zohaib explained that in the UK, when someone is not well enough to appear in court, a solicitor is appointed, to whom a statement is provided under oath. 

The solicitor met Nazia and recorded a 10-page long testimony, Zohaib said.

"The testimony clearly states that the man had her eat or drink something and treated her very badly.

"We had not seen the court document earlier. I found it now because I was going through papers after my father passed away 10 months ago," the singer added.

"Whenever the day comes, of either Nazia's birthday or death anniversary, this man displays Nazia's medical records on TV and provides false information that the divorce did not occur. Such things deeply hurt my mother and our family," he said.

Zohaib said that under Sharia law, the man should refrain from talking about Nazia given that the two are divorced.

Nazia Hassan passed away in London at the age of 35 from lung cancer. 

