Olivia Rodrigo touches on ‘Driver’s License’s bad reputation

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the negative reputation her song Driver’s License has suffered through since its release.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with Variety and admitted, “I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange [when] it did. I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about.”

Before concluding she added, “I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that's so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

However, despite its negative reputation, the song ended up topping Billboard’s Hot 100 time and time again.