Cheating continues in HSSC examinations in Sindh

File photo

KARACHI: Widespread cheating cases have been reported during the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examinations 2021 in Sindh despite the provincial government's strict directives.

At least 215 students were caught using unfair means at different examination centres across the province, a report published in The News on Friday said.

According to a statement issued by the Universities and Boards Department, 46 individuals were caught taking the paper in place of real candidates. Cases had been registered against the candidates.

However, Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahu suspended eight invigilators for failing to curb the malpractice at their exam centres.



The minister also took notice of complaints about the illegal practice of bringing mobile phones to exam centres. He said that he would personally monitor the assessment process across the province to conduct transparent exams.

“We are committed to eradicating cheating culture in the exams,” he asserted.

Principal responsible if cheating case reported: education minister

Earlier this week, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed displeasure over several instances of the use of unfair means in the ongoing intermediate and matriculation examinations.

Making a major announcement, Shah, who took charge as education minister last week, had said if a case of cheating is reported at a college during exams, the concerned college principal will be held responsible.

“The college principal will face a disciplinary action and be suspended if a case of cheating in the exams is reported,” he had emphasised while chairing a meeting with Ismail Rahu.

"Students will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside exam centres," the education minister had said, stressing that teachers and exam staff, too, will not be allowed to bring mobiles to an examination centre.